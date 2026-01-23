Financial Health Check: Examining Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) closed the day trading at $8.92 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $8.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. AVAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVAH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 164.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 143.34.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on September 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when Cunningham Patrick A. sold 11,839 shares for $8.36 per share. The transaction valued at 98,922 led to the insider holds 317,530 shares of the business.

Cunningham Patrick A. sold 12,445 shares of AVAH for $97,634 on Jan 02 ’26. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 293,354 shares after completing the transaction at $7.85 per share. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Cunningham Patrick A., who serves as the Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 11,731 shares for $8.18 each. As a result, the insider received 95,933 and left with 305,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVAH now has a Market Capitalization of 1863489536 and an Enterprise Value of 3221080576. As of this moment, Aveanna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 202.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.406 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVAH is 2.05, which has changed by 0.85360825 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVAH has reached a high of $10.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.42%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVAH traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVAH traded about 1372070 shares per day. A total of 208.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.23M. Insiders hold about 66.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.74% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAH as of 1767139200 were 4367054 with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1764288000 on 3488981. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4367054 and a Short% of Float of 6.370000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) is currently in progress, with 7.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $654.04M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $668.29M to a low estimate of $622.52M. The current estimate, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $519.87MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $610.8M. There is a high estimate of $617M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.55B.