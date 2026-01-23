Financial Health Check: Examining Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)’s Key Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) closed the day trading at $8.92 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $8.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. AVAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVAH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 164.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 143.34.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on September 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when Cunningham Patrick A. sold 11,839 shares for $8.36 per share. The transaction valued at 98,922 led to the insider holds 317,530 shares of the business.

Cunningham Patrick A. sold 12,445 shares of AVAH for $97,634 on Jan 02 ’26. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 293,354 shares after completing the transaction at $7.85 per share. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Cunningham Patrick A., who serves as the Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 11,731 shares for $8.18 each. As a result, the insider received 95,933 and left with 305,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVAH now has a Market Capitalization of 1863489536 and an Enterprise Value of 3221080576. As of this moment, Aveanna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 202.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.406 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVAH is 2.05, which has changed by 0.85360825 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVAH has reached a high of $10.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.42%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVAH traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVAH traded about 1372070 shares per day. A total of 208.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.23M. Insiders hold about 66.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.74% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAH as of 1767139200 were 4367054 with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1764288000 on 3488981. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4367054 and a Short% of Float of 6.370000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) is currently in progress, with 7.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $654.04M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $668.29M to a low estimate of $622.52M. The current estimate, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $519.87MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $610.8M. There is a high estimate of $617M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.55B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.