Deeper Dive: Understanding Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (MAA) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) closed at $134.66 in the last session, down -0.53% from day before closing price of $135.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. MAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.3.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 352.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.05 and its Current Ratio is at 0.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

On November 10, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $132.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $150.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on October 01, 2025, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when Carpenter Melanie sold 145 shares for $134.98 per share. The transaction valued at 19,572 led to the insider holds 20,830 shares of the business.

Melanie Carpenter bought 145 shares of MAA for $19,522 on Jan 08 ’26. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, Amber Fairbanks, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 185 shares for $134.71 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAA now has a Market Capitalization of 16163428352 and an Enterprise Value of 21131948032. As of this moment, Mid-America’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.591 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.066.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAA is 0.79, which has changed by -0.087797344 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAA has reached a high of $173.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.17%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAA traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1054970 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 117.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.05M. Insiders hold about 0.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.13% stake in the company. Shares short for MAA as of 1767139200 were 3157953 with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 1764288000 on 3187298. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3157953 and a Short% of Float of 3.7900000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MAA is 6.07, which was 6.015 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04443049. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (MAA) is currently drawing attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $3.34, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $556.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $568.23M to a low estimate of $552.12M. The current estimate, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc’s year-ago sales were $549.83MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $557.59M. There is a high estimate of $571.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $548.42M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.19BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.22B.

