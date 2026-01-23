Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) closed at $71.29 down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $71.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. HALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.985.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

On October 14, 2025, Leerink Partners Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on August 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Connaughton Bernadette sold 2,000 shares for $70.25 per share. The transaction valued at 140,500 led to the insider holds 40,123 shares of the business.

BERNADETTE CONNAUGHTON bought 2,000 shares of HALO for $140,620 on Jan 05 ’26. On Nov 01 ’25, another insider, Caudill Cortney, who serves as the SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 4,263 shares for $65.19 each. As a result, the insider received 277,905 and left with 12,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HALO now has a Market Capitalization of 8383490048 and an Enterprise Value of 9220384768. As of this moment, Halozyme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.419 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.337.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HALO is 0.96, which has changed by 0.2858168 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HALO has reached a high of $79.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.00%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HALO has traded an average of 2.17M shares per day and 1663570 over the past ten days. A total of 117.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.26M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.92% stake in the company. Shares short for HALO as of 1767139200 were 13800472 with a Short Ratio of 6.36, compared to 1764288000 on 12372896. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13800472 and a Short% of Float of 16.350001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.39 and $6.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.25. EPS for the following year is $8.21, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $8.93 and $7.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $394.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $417M to a low estimate of $373.1M. The current estimate, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $298.01MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $370.01M. There is a high estimate of $399.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $353M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.61B.