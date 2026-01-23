Lineage Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 35.24, Down -0.62

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Lineage Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) was $35.24 for the day, down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $35.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.36 million shares were traded. LINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.2.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LINE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

On December 18, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 ’25 when Fleming Abigail S bought 500 shares for $33.56 per share. The transaction valued at 16,782 led to the insider holds 5,862 shares of the business.

LeMasters Robb A. bought 30,000 shares of LINE for $1,012,197 on Nov 13 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 60,000 shares after completing the transaction at $33.74 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Forste Adam Matthew Schwartz, who serves as the Co-Executive Chairman of the company, bought 74,000 shares for $33.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,503,250 and bolstered with 109,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LINE now has a Market Capitalization of 8802854912 and an Enterprise Value of 17202925568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.211 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.251.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LINE is -0.20, which has changed by -0.40860575 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LINE has reached a high of $62.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.05%.

Shares Statistics:

LINE traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 1175830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 228.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.60M. Insiders hold about 69.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.02% stake in the company. Shares short for LINE as of 1767139200 were 9312649 with a Short Ratio of 5.96, compared to 1764288000 on 5716855. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9312649 and a Short% of Float of 4.0799997999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Lineage Inc (LINE) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.33B. The current estimate, Lineage Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.34BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.34BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.69B and the low estimate is $5.28B.