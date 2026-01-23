Lineage Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 35.24, Down -0.62

Ulysses Smith

Companies

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Lineage Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) was $35.24 for the day, down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $35.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.36 million shares were traded. LINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.2.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LINE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

On December 18, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 ’25 when Fleming Abigail S bought 500 shares for $33.56 per share. The transaction valued at 16,782 led to the insider holds 5,862 shares of the business.

LeMasters Robb A. bought 30,000 shares of LINE for $1,012,197 on Nov 13 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 60,000 shares after completing the transaction at $33.74 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Forste Adam Matthew Schwartz, who serves as the Co-Executive Chairman of the company, bought 74,000 shares for $33.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,503,250 and bolstered with 109,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LINE now has a Market Capitalization of 8802854912 and an Enterprise Value of 17202925568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.211 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.251.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LINE is -0.20, which has changed by -0.40860575 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LINE has reached a high of $62.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.05%.

Shares Statistics:

LINE traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 1175830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 228.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.60M. Insiders hold about 69.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.02% stake in the company. Shares short for LINE as of 1767139200 were 9312649 with a Short Ratio of 5.96, compared to 1764288000 on 5716855. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9312649 and a Short% of Float of 4.0799997999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Lineage Inc (LINE) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.33B. The current estimate, Lineage Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.34BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.34BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.69B and the low estimate is $5.28B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.