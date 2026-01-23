Closing Figures: Prudential plc ADR (PUK)’s Positive Finish at 31.75, Up 1.11

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $31.4 in the prior trading day, Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK) closed at $31.75, up 1.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. PUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.635.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PUK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUK now has a Market Capitalization of 40109932544 and an Enterprise Value of 84515749888. As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.335 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.258.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PUK is 0.76, which has changed by 0.92756295 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PUK has reached a high of $32.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 861.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 687820 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.26B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.73% stake in the company. Shares short for PUK as of 1767139200 were 1258459 with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 1764288000 on 1350944. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1258459 and a Short% of Float of 0.11.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PUK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007643312. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.6. The current Payout Ratio is 27.47% for PUK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-09-20 when the company split stock in a 1031:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.99BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.8B and the low estimate is $9.21B.

