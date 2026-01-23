Stock Performance Spotlight: Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) Ends the Day at $105.59, Down by -2.74

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Choice Hotels International, Inc’s stock clocked out at $105.59, down -2.74% from its previous closing price of $108.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. CHH stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.3499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 92.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.54.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when WELLNESS ADVOCACY FUND bought 38,000 shares for $90.98 per share.

Dragisich Dominic sold 2,500 shares of CHH for $341,125 on Jul 23 ’25. The EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc now owns 68,381 shares after completing the transaction at $136.45 per share. On Jul 08 ’25, another insider, Dragisich Dominic, who serves as the EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $132.72 each. As a result, the insider received 650,328 and left with 70,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHH now has a Market Capitalization of 4885925376 and an Enterprise Value of 6825483264. As of this moment, Choice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.327 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.201.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHH is 0.77, which has changed by -0.25613266 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHH has reached a high of $157.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHH traded 740.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 829870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.83M. Insiders hold about 44.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.81% stake in the company. Shares short for CHH as of 1767139200 were 6408894 with a Short Ratio of 8.65, compared to 1764288000 on 5581530. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6408894 and a Short% of Float of 56.330000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.15, CHH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010593221. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.1. The current Payout Ratio is 18.54% for CHH, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-10-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 11.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.08 and $6.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.93. EPS for the following year is $7.12, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $7.82 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $369.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $383.01M to a low estimate of $337M. The current estimate, Choice Hotels International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $389.77MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $336.33M. There is a high estimate of $349M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $326M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.56B.