Market Momentum: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Registers a 2.29% Increase, Closing at $2.68

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) closed the day trading at $2.68 up 2.29% from the previous closing price of $2.62. In other words, the price has increased by $2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.69 million shares were traded. CLOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on December 17, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 07, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.

Cowen Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on February 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Reynoso Jamie L. sold 4,597 shares for $2.58 per share. The transaction valued at 11,860 led to the insider holds 2,737,700 shares of the business.

JAMIE REYNOSO bought 4,597 shares of CLOV for $11,676 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 07 ’26, another insider, Reynoso Jamie L., who serves as the CEO, Medicare Advantage of the company, sold 2,102 shares for $2.53 each. As a result, the insider received 5,318 and left with 2,757,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLOV now has a Market Capitalization of 1384697216 and an Enterprise Value of 1181857152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.666 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.087.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLOV is 2.10, which has changed by -0.4564315 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLOV has reached a high of $4.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.18%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLOV traded about 6.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLOV traded about 6108030 shares per day. A total of 391.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.29M. Insiders hold about 24.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.39% stake in the company. Shares short for CLOV as of 1767139200 were 38170121 with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 1764288000 on 40852910. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38170121 and a Short% of Float of 9.24.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $467.06M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $473.97M to a low estimate of $454.7M. The current estimate, Clover Health Investments Corp’s year-ago sales were $336.96MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $677.91M. There is a high estimate of $717.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $646.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.88B and the low estimate is $2.62B.