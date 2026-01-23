Trading Day Review: Fedex Corp (FDX) Gains Momentum, Closing at $309.81

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) closed at $309.81 in the last session, up 0.93% from day before closing price of $306.95. In other words, the price has increased by $0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. FDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.3999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $307.2.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

On January 13, 2026, BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $280.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 09, 2026, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $365.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 23 ’25 when Ramo Joshua Cooper sold 3,610 shares for $232.23 per share. The transaction valued at 838,361 led to the insider holds 7,080 shares of the business.

Ramo Joshua Cooper bought 3,610 shares of FDX for $836,437 on Jul 23 ’25. On Jul 09 ’25, another insider, Ellison Marvin R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,610 shares for $236.94 each. As a result, the insider received 855,353 and left with 7,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDX now has a Market Capitalization of 73101361152. As of this moment, Fedex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FDX is 1.34, which has changed by 0.123165846 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FDX has reached a high of $318.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $194.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.68%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FDX traded on average about 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1984020 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 235.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.05M. Insiders hold about 8.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.63% stake in the company. Shares short for FDX as of 1767139200 were 4146682 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1764288000 on 4004262. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4146682 and a Short% of Float of 1.77.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FDX is 5.73, which was 5.73 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018667534. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77. The current Payout Ratio is 32.82% for FDX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-05-07 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Fedex Corp (FDX) is currently being evaluated by 22.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.82, with high estimates of $6.61 and low estimates of $4.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.05 and $17.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.51. EPS for the following year is $21.25, with 28.0 analysts recommending between $22.52 and $17.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $23.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.51B to a low estimate of $23.05B. The current estimate, Fedex Corp’s year-ago sales were $22.16BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.49B. There is a high estimate of $23.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.98B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.93BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.93B and the low estimate is $94.24B.