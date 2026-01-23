Trading Day Review: Fedex Corp (FDX) Gains Momentum, Closing at $309.81

Abby Carey

Companies

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) closed at $309.81 in the last session, up 0.93% from day before closing price of $306.95. In other words, the price has increased by $0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. FDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.3999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $307.2.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

On January 13, 2026, BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $280.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 09, 2026, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $365.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 23 ’25 when Ramo Joshua Cooper sold 3,610 shares for $232.23 per share. The transaction valued at 838,361 led to the insider holds 7,080 shares of the business.

Ramo Joshua Cooper bought 3,610 shares of FDX for $836,437 on Jul 23 ’25. On Jul 09 ’25, another insider, Ellison Marvin R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,610 shares for $236.94 each. As a result, the insider received 855,353 and left with 7,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDX now has a Market Capitalization of 73101361152. As of this moment, Fedex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FDX is 1.34, which has changed by 0.123165846 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FDX has reached a high of $318.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $194.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.68%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FDX traded on average about 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1984020 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 235.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.05M. Insiders hold about 8.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.63% stake in the company. Shares short for FDX as of 1767139200 were 4146682 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1764288000 on 4004262. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4146682 and a Short% of Float of 1.77.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FDX is 5.73, which was 5.73 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018667534. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77. The current Payout Ratio is 32.82% for FDX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-05-07 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Fedex Corp (FDX) is currently being evaluated by 22.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.82, with high estimates of $6.61 and low estimates of $4.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.05 and $17.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.51. EPS for the following year is $21.25, with 28.0 analysts recommending between $22.52 and $17.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $23.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.51B to a low estimate of $23.05B. The current estimate, Fedex Corp’s year-ago sales were $22.16BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.49B. There is a high estimate of $23.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.98B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.93BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.93B and the low estimate is $94.24B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.