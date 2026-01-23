In the Green: International Paper Co (IP) Closes at $41.84, Up/Down -2.22% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) closed at $41.84 down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $42.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.12 million shares were traded. IP stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.775.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of International Paper Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

On October 17, 2025, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $57.80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Ellis Clay R sold 18,819 shares for $36.85 per share. The transaction valued at 693,480 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Saab Joseph R. sold 9,000 shares of IP for $409,815 on Sep 16 ’25. The SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary now owns 27,673 shares after completing the transaction at $45.53 per share. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, JOSEPH SAAB, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $45.53 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IP now has a Market Capitalization of 22093123584 and an Enterprise Value of 31744122880. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.305 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.838.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IP is 1.08, which has changed by -0.28790146 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IP has reached a high of $60.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.75%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IP has traded an average of 5.06M shares per day and 5232120 over the past ten days. A total of 527.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 523.01M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.67% stake in the company. Shares short for IP as of 1767139200 were 51562527 with a Short Ratio of 10.19, compared to 1764288000 on 53537148. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51562527 and a Short% of Float of 12.810000999999998.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IP is 1.85, from 1.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0432344. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39. The current Payout Ratio is 117.64% for IP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-10-01 when the company split stock in a 1056:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for International Paper Co (IP) reflects the collective analysis of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.91B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.21B to a low estimate of $5.15B. The current estimate, International Paper Co’s year-ago sales were $4.58BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.69B. There is a high estimate of $6.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.3B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.62BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.33B and the low estimate is $23.26B.