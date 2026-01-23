Daily Market Movement: State Street Corp (STT) Sees a 1.22% Increase, Closing at $128.46

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) was $128.46 for the day, up 1.22% from the previous closing price of $126.91. In other words, the price has increased by $1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.96 million shares were traded. STT stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

On January 05, 2026, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $152.

On October 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $130.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on October 03, 2025, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 ’25 when Horgan Kathryn M sold 5,676 shares for $118.55 per share. The transaction valued at 672,890 led to the insider holds 104,978 shares of the business.

Horgan Kathryn M bought 5,676 shares of STT for $672,890 on Nov 28 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Keating Mark R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 572 shares for $113.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STT now has a Market Capitalization of 35880480768 and an Enterprise Value of -69787648000. As of this moment, State’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.026.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STT is 1.44, which has changed by 0.2811427 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STT has reached a high of $137.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.55%.

Shares Statistics:

STT traded an average of 2.09M shares per day over the past three months and 2717670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 279.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.74M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.94% stake in the company. Shares short for STT as of 1767139200 were 4759886 with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1764288000 on 4402496. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4759886 and a Short% of Float of 1.97.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.2, STT has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025214719. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 34.04% for STT, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-05-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of State Street Corp (STT) is underway, with the input of 13.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.95, with high estimates of $3.05 and low estimates of $2.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.0 and $11.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.63. EPS for the following year is $13.02, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $14.09 and $12.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.65B to a low estimate of $3.56B. The current estimate, State Street Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.28BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.66B. There is a high estimate of $3.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.6B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.94BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.61B and the low estimate is $14.96B.