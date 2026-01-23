Daily Market Movement: State Street Corp (STT) Sees a 1.22% Increase, Closing at $128.46

Nora Barnes

Technology

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) was $128.46 for the day, up 1.22% from the previous closing price of $126.91. In other words, the price has increased by $1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.96 million shares were traded. STT stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

On January 05, 2026, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $152.

On October 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $130.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on October 03, 2025, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 ’25 when Horgan Kathryn M sold 5,676 shares for $118.55 per share. The transaction valued at 672,890 led to the insider holds 104,978 shares of the business.

Horgan Kathryn M bought 5,676 shares of STT for $672,890 on Nov 28 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Keating Mark R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 572 shares for $113.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STT now has a Market Capitalization of 35880480768 and an Enterprise Value of -69787648000. As of this moment, State’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.026.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STT is 1.44, which has changed by 0.2811427 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STT has reached a high of $137.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.55%.

Shares Statistics:

STT traded an average of 2.09M shares per day over the past three months and 2717670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 279.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.74M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.94% stake in the company. Shares short for STT as of 1767139200 were 4759886 with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1764288000 on 4402496. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4759886 and a Short% of Float of 1.97.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.2, STT has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025214719. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 34.04% for STT, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-05-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of State Street Corp (STT) is underway, with the input of 13.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.95, with high estimates of $3.05 and low estimates of $2.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.0 and $11.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.63. EPS for the following year is $13.02, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $14.09 and $12.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.65B to a low estimate of $3.56B. The current estimate, State Street Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.28BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.66B. There is a high estimate of $3.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.6B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.94BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.61B and the low estimate is $14.96B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.