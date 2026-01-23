Post-Trade Analysis: Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) Climbs 1.81%, Closing at $29.74

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $29.21 in the prior trading day, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) closed at $29.74, up 1.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. PHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PHG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHG now has a Market Capitalization of 28282116096 and an Enterprise Value of 34786115584. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.956 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.486.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHG is 0.78, which has changed by 0.08708596 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has reached a high of $30.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 776.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 692480 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 950.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 950.57M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.12% stake in the company. Shares short for PHG as of 1767139200 were 2728403 with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 1764288000 on 1679430.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PHG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.85, compared to 0.89 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029099625. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $5.03B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.08B to a low estimate of $4.99B. The current estimate, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR’s year-ago sales were $5.04BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.8B. There is a high estimate of $3.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.62B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.02BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.25B and the low estimate is $17.68B.