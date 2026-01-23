Market Insights: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)’s Notable Drop of -2.86%, Closing at $58.85

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s stock clocked out at $58.85, down -2.86% from its previous closing price of $60.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25.56 million shares were traded. FCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FCX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 2.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

On November 19, 2025, Clarksons Platou Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $46.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 36,845 shares for $47.73 per share.

Mikes Ellie L. sold 9,572 shares of FCX for $456,202 on Dec 11 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 38,761 shares after completing the transaction at $47.66 per share. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Higgins Stephen T., who serves as the EVP & CAO of the company, sold 28,423 shares for $47.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,363,900 and left with 105,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCX now has a Market Capitalization of 84504518656 and an Enterprise Value of 103352549376. As of this moment, Freeport-McMoRan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.988 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.731.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FCX is 1.45, which has changed by 0.6022216 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has reached a high of $62.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.72%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FCX traded 16.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 20990010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.44B. Insiders hold about 0.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.61% stake in the company. Shares short for FCX as of 1767139200 were 30585309 with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 1764288000 on 20725394. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30585309 and a Short% of Float of 2.1399999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.6, FCX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009904259. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73. The current Payout Ratio is 39.28% for FCX, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-02-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $4.13 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $5.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.67B to a low estimate of $5.64B. The current estimate, Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.73BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.23B. There is a high estimate of $6.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.23B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.91BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.92B and the low estimate is $29.2B.

