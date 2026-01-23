Closing Bell Recap: International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Ends at $294.67, Reflecting a -0.96% Downturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) closed the day trading at $294.67 down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $297.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.63 million shares were traded. IBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $300.925 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $293.5321.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IBM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on January 20, 2026, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $330 from $315 previously.

On January 05, 2026, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $360.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Thomas Robert David sold 26,543 shares for $253.01 per share. The transaction valued at 6,715,639 led to the insider holds 45,007 shares of the business.

ROBERT D THOMAS bought 26,543 shares of IBM for $6,715,639 on Mar 03 ’25. On Feb 28 ’25, another insider, FARR DAVID N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $249.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 298,800 and bolstered with 8,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBM now has a Market Capitalization of 275438436352 and an Enterprise Value of 327237435392. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.003 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.755.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IBM is 0.68, which has changed by 0.32357657 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has reached a high of $324.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $214.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.91%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IBM traded about 4.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IBM traded about 4467000 shares per day. Shares short for IBM as of 1767139200 were 19612003 with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 1764288000 on 19626620. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19612003 and a Short% of Float of 2.33.

Dividends & Splits

IBM’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.71, up from 6.7 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02251798. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.11. The current Payout Ratio is 103.78% for IBM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-11-04 when the company split stock in a 1046:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for International Business Machines Corp (IBM) is a result of the insights provided by 17.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $11.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.35. EPS for the following year is $12.22, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $12.78 and $11.64.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $19.21B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.58B to a low estimate of $18.95B. The current estimate, International Business Machines Corp’s year-ago sales were $17.55BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.56B. There is a high estimate of $15.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.32B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.75BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.32B and the low estimate is $69.52B.