Analyzing Ratios: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD) closed at $264.04 in the last session, up 0.35% from day before closing price of $263.11. In other words, the price has increased by $0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.36 million shares were traded. APD stock price reached its highest trading level at $267.2173 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $262.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

On December 19, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $250.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $245.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when Brifo Victoria bought 949 shares for $258.48 per share.

Evans Andrew W bought 5 shares of APD for $1,475 on Apr 02 ’25. The Director now owns 10 shares after completing the transaction at $294.96 per share. On Apr 03 ’25, another insider, Evans Andrew W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5 shares for $283.20 each. As a result, the insider received 1,416 and left with 5 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APD now has a Market Capitalization of 58773131264 and an Enterprise Value of 77658824704. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.452 whereas that against EBITDA is 103.325.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APD is 0.87, which has changed by -0.20090508 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APD has reached a high of $341.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $229.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APD traded on average about 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1496290 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.42M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.57% stake in the company. Shares short for APD as of 1767139200 were 6129339 with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 1764288000 on 5573569. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6129339 and a Short% of Float of 2.8099999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for APD is 7.16, which was 7.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02713694. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.39.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 17.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.02, with high estimates of $3.1 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.18 and $12.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.91. EPS for the following year is $13.82, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $14.3 and $12.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.17B to a low estimate of $2.86B. The current estimate, Air Products & Chemicals Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.93BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B. There is a high estimate of $3.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.89B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.04BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.98B and the low estimate is $12.31B.