Metric Analysis: D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp (BCAR)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Nora Barnes

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ: BCAR) closed at $10.26 down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $10.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. BCAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.81 and its Current Ratio is at 16.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCAR now has a Market Capitalization of 433704896.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCAR has reached a high of $10.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.41%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCAR has traded an average of 477.50K shares per day and 2316230 over the past ten days. A total of 29.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.03M. Insiders hold about 31.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.11% stake in the company.

