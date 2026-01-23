Market Insight: Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $8.41

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) closed at $8.41 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $8.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. PDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.565 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.345.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Piedmont Realty Trust Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

On January 07, 2020, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when Smith Christopher Brent bought 16,615 shares for $6.59 per share. The transaction valued at 109,493 led to the insider holds 440,492 shares of the business.

Taysom Dale H. bought 3,000 shares of PDM for $18,000 on May 01 ’25. The Director now owns 67,767 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On May 01 ’25, another insider, REXROAD SHERRY L, who serves as the EVP-CFO of the company, bought 16,850 shares for $5.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,258 and bolstered with 16,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDM now has a Market Capitalization of 1047207104 and an Enterprise Value of 3239225088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.729 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.586.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PDM is 1.27, which has changed by -0.01967591 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PDM has reached a high of $9.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.32%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PDM has traded an average of 726.43K shares per day and 601980 over the past ten days. A total of 124.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.47M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.31% stake in the company. Shares short for PDM as of 1767139200 were 3672247 with a Short Ratio of 5.06, compared to 1764288000 on 3274132. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3672247 and a Short% of Float of 4.1300002000000005.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PDM is 0.12, from 0.25 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029515937. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.96.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM) in the stock market. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $139.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $140.79M to a low estimate of $138M. The current estimate, Piedmont Realty Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $143.23MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.79M. There is a high estimate of $141.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.79M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $562.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $560.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $561.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $570.32MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $564.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $570.53M and the low estimate is $557.93M.