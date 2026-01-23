Market Recap Check: Edison International (EIX)’s Positive Finish at 60.74, Up/Down 0.53

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) closed at $60.74 in the last session, up 0.53% from day before closing price of $60.42. In other words, the price has increased by $0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.6 million shares were traded. EIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

On October 28, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $56.

On October 16, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on October 16, 2025, with a $71 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 30 ’25 when Taylor Peter J. sold 1,800 shares for $55.27 per share. The transaction valued at 99,486 led to the insider holds 35,212 shares of the business.

Peter Taylor bought 1,800 shares of EIX for $99,486 on Oct 30 ’25. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Murphy J Andrew, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO, EDISON ENERGY of the company, sold 11,900 shares for $54.42 each. As a result, the insider received 647,560 and left with 15,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EIX now has a Market Capitalization of 23374819328 and an Enterprise Value of 66264965120. As of this moment, Edison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.663 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.12.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EIX is 0.82, which has changed by 0.02632916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EIX has reached a high of $62.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.04%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EIX traded on average about 3.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3066440 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 384.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.99M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.58% stake in the company. Shares short for EIX as of 1767139200 were 10244172 with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 1764288000 on 8715542. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10244172 and a Short% of Float of 3.05.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EIX is 3.36, which was 3.31 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.054783184. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.56. The current Payout Ratio is 95.64% for EIX, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-06-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Edison International (EIX) is currently attracting attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.14 and $6.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.08. EPS for the following year is $6.15, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $6.64 and $5.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.32B to a low estimate of $4.25B. The current estimate, Edison International’s year-ago sales were $3.98BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B. There is a high estimate of $4.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.01B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.6BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.87B and the low estimate is $17.68B.