Trading Day Triumph: VSee Health Inc (VSEE) Ends at $0.39, a -6.25 Surge/Plunge

VSee Health Inc (NASDAQ: VSEE) closed the day trading at $0.39 down -6.25% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. VSEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3801.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on February 24, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSEE now has a Market Capitalization of 16500682 and an Enterprise Value of 22806268. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.581 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.522.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSEE is 0.50, which has changed by -0.74512196 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSEE has reached a high of $2.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.72%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSEE traded about 9.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSEE traded about 896510 shares per day. A total of 33.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.20M. Insiders hold about 24.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.99% stake in the company. Shares short for VSEE as of 1767139200 were 672753 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1764288000 on 252834. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 672753 and a Short% of Float of 2.7999999.