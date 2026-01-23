Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 43.15, Down -0.83

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Occidental Petroleum Corp’s stock clocked out at $43.15, down -0.83% from its previous closing price of $43.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.56 million shares were traded. OXY stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OXY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

On December 08, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $44.

On October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $42.Wells Fargo initiated its Underweight rating on October 17, 2025, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares for $38.98 per share. The transaction valued at 194,900 led to the insider holds 218,913 shares of the business.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 763,017 shares of OXY for $35,724,074 on Feb 07 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 264,941,431 shares after completing the transaction at $46.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXY now has a Market Capitalization of 42511831040 and an Enterprise Value of 72020828160. As of this moment, Occidental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.707 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OXY is 0.41, which has changed by -0.117265165 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has reached a high of $52.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.72%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OXY traded 9.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11681170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 985.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 890.17M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.74% stake in the company. Shares short for OXY as of 1767139200 were 40329206 with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 1764288000 on 37562691. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 40329206 and a Short% of Float of 6.36.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, OXY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021604229. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 36.00% for OXY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-02-25 when the company split stock in a 10000:9983 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) reflects the collective analysis of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $5.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.64B to a low estimate of $4.97B. The current estimate, Occidental Petroleum Corp’s year-ago sales were $6.84BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.32B. There is a high estimate of $6.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.73B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.88BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.87B and the low estimate is $19.99B.