Ratio Review: Analyzing Marsh (MRSH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $179.68 in the prior trading day, Marsh (NYSE: MRSH) closed at $180.65, up 0.54%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.52 million shares were traded. MRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $178.305.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRSH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $206.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Doyle John Q sold 21,079 shares for $182.22 per share. The transaction valued at 3,841,015 led to the insider holds 87,681 shares of the business.

Doyle John Q bought 21,079 shares of MRSH for $3,841,015 on Dec 01 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Doyle John Q, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 21,079 shares for $205.65 each. As a result, the insider received 4,334,896 and left with 87,681 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRSH now has a Market Capitalization of 88811880448 and an Enterprise Value of 107623186432. As of this moment, Marsh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.068 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.923.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRSH is 0.74, which has changed by -0.17939347 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRSH has reached a high of $248.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $174.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.29%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2575580 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 490.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 489.50M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.09% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSH as of 1767139200 were 4955022 with a Short Ratio of 1.82, compared to 1764288000 on 4950341. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4955022 and a Short% of Float of 1.01.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MRSH’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.43, compared to 3.43 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019089494. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 38.54% for MRSH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2002-07-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Marsh (MRSH) is currently being evaluated by 21.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.23, with high estimates of $3.29 and low estimates of $3.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.72 and $9.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.61. EPS for the following year is $10.31, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $10.52 and $10.03.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $6.55B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.64B to a low estimate of $6.26B. The current estimate, Marsh’s year-ago sales were $6.07BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.43B. There is a high estimate of $7.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.36B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.46BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.57B and the low estimate is $27.36B.

