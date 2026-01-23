Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Through Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) was $66.09 for the day, down -1.24% from the previous closing price of $66.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.51 million shares were traded. CAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.768.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 302.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on January 09, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On December 04, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.

On October 28, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $65.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on October 28, 2025, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when Theodoros Xenohristos bought 965 shares for $69.05 per share.

Tricia K Tolivar bought 2,204 shares of CAVA for $152,186 on Jan 21 ’26. On Jan 21 ’26, another insider, Brett M Schulman, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,650 shares for $69.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 7665522176 and an Enterprise Value of 7721181696. As of this moment, Cava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 114.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 58.568.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAVA is 2.39, which has changed by -0.46412557 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAVA has reached a high of $144.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.72%.

Shares Statistics:

CAVA traded an average of 4.21M shares per day over the past three months and 3589820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.26M. Insiders hold about 14.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.64% stake in the company. Shares short for CAVA as of 1767139200 were 16943640 with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1764288000 on 14151191. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16943640 and a Short% of Float of 15.479999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) is the result of assessments by 13.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.8M to a low estimate of $262.89M. The current estimate, Cava Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $227.4MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $397.15M. There is a high estimate of $406.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $379.7M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.71MBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.39B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.