Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) was $66.09 for the day, down -1.24% from the previous closing price of $66.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.51 million shares were traded. CAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.768.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 302.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on January 09, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On December 04, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.

On October 28, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when Theodoros Xenohristos bought 965 shares for $69.05 per share.

Tricia K Tolivar bought 2,204 shares of CAVA for $152,186 on Jan 21 ’26. On Jan 21 ’26, another insider, Brett M Schulman, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,650 shares for $69.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 7665522176 and an Enterprise Value of 7721181696. As of this moment, Cava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 114.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 58.568.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAVA is 2.39, which has changed by -0.46412557 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAVA has reached a high of $144.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.72%.

Shares Statistics:

CAVA traded an average of 4.21M shares per day over the past three months and 3589820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.26M. Insiders hold about 14.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.64% stake in the company. Shares short for CAVA as of 1767139200 were 16943640 with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1764288000 on 14151191. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16943640 and a Short% of Float of 15.479999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) is the result of assessments by 13.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.8M to a low estimate of $262.89M. The current estimate, Cava Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $227.4MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $397.15M. There is a high estimate of $406.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $379.7M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.71MBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.39B.