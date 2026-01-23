Financial Fitness Check: Examining Genpact Ltd (G)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) closed at $46.19 up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $45.73. In other words, the price has increased by $1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.28 million shares were traded. G stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genpact Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on December 12, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On October 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Dewan Sameer sold 15,088 shares for $46.65 per share. The transaction valued at 703,855 led to the insider holds 37,749 shares of the business.

Vashisht Riju sold 16,016 shares of G for $747,146 on Jan 13 ’26. The Senior Vice President now owns 95,521 shares after completing the transaction at $46.65 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, HEATHER D WHITE, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,740 shares for $46.64 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, G now has a Market Capitalization of 8049534976 and an Enterprise Value of 8647933952. As of this moment, Genpact’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.726 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.274.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for G is 0.74, which has changed by -0.013589323 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, G has reached a high of $56.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.45%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, G has traded an average of 1.84M shares per day and 1295100 over the past ten days. A total of 172.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.76M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.46% stake in the company. Shares short for G as of 1767139200 were 6504779 with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 1764288000 on 7141439. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6504779 and a Short% of Float of 4.31.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for G is 0.68, from 0.663 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014498142. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 11.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Genpact Ltd (G).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.64 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.62. EPS for the following year is $3.95, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $4.07 and $3.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.3B. The current estimate, Genpact Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.25BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for G’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.48B and the low estimate is $5.37B.