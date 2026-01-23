Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Barrick Mining Corp (B)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE: B) closed at $49.24 in the last session, up 0.35% from day before closing price of $49.07. In other words, the price has increased by $0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.04 million shares were traded. B stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.227 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at B’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.33 and its Current Ratio is at 2.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On November 24, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on October 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, B now has a Market Capitalization of 84191657984 and an Enterprise Value of 91532247040. As of this moment, Barrick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.268 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.292.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for B is 0.39, which has changed by 2.0421574 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, B has reached a high of $50.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.80%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, B traded on average about 15.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13778940 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.78B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.77B. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.85% stake in the company. Shares short for B as of 1767139200 were 15499626 with a Short Ratio of 1.00, compared to 1764288000 on 25177042.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for B is 0.52, which was 0.525 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010699001. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36. The current Payout Ratio is 33.10% for B, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-03-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Barrick Mining Corp (B) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 9.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $3.48, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $4.02 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.38B to a low estimate of $4.78B. The current estimate, Barrick Mining Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.65BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.05B. There is a high estimate of $5.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.73B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for B’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.92BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.14B and the low estimate is $17.23B.