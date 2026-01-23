Financial Health Report: Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) closed the day trading at $18.37 down -2.49% from the previous closing price of $18.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. ZLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZLAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On March 07, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $55.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 03, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $36.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’25 when Amado Rafael sold 10,787 shares for $17.43 per share. The transaction valued at 188,039 led to the insider holds 52,391 shares of the business.

Amado Rafael bought 10,787 shares of ZLAB for $188,034 on Dec 31 ’25. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, Edmondson Frazor Titus III, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 8,651 shares for $17.14 each. As a result, the insider received 148,278 and left with 19,086 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZLAB now has a Market Capitalization of 2031607424 and an Enterprise Value of 19818280960. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 44.875 whereas that against EBITDA is -92.698.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZLAB is 0.87, which has changed by -0.28283215 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZLAB has reached a high of $44.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.28%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZLAB traded about 892.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZLAB traded about 869360 shares per day. A total of 110.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.86M. Insiders hold about 2.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.51% stake in the company. Shares short for ZLAB as of 1767139200 were 4248996 with a Short Ratio of 4.76, compared to 1764288000 on 5037867. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4248996 and a Short% of Float of 4.35.

Earnings Estimates

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 6.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.55 and -$2.24.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $126.7M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.4M to a low estimate of $124.4M. The current estimate, Zai Lab Limited ADR’s year-ago sales were $109.07MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.07M. There is a high estimate of $130.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.83M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $560.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $450.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $478.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $398.99MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $658.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $867M and the low estimate is $506.1M.