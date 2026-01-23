Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, American Financial Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $128.39, down -2.28% from its previous closing price of $131.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. AFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 15, 2026, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $165.

On February 07, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $164 to $144.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 28, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $144 to $137.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Hertzman Brian S. sold 1,777 shares for $142.51 per share. The transaction valued at 253,240 led to the insider holds 11,300 shares of the business.

Brian S. Hertzman bought 1,777 shares of AFG for $251,303 on Nov 07 ’25. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, Murray Amy Y, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 920 shares for $136.63 each. As a result, the insider received 125,703 and left with 2,651 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFG now has a Market Capitalization of 10708184064 and an Enterprise Value of 10834184192. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.352 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.028.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AFG is 0.71, which has changed by -0.027389169 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AFG has reached a high of $147.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.53%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AFG traded 422.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 412590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.27M. Insiders hold about 16.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.31% stake in the company. Shares short for AFG as of 1767139200 were 1354984 with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1764288000 on 1208313. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1354984 and a Short% of Float of 1.97.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.28, AFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.33. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024963848. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97. The current Payout Ratio is 27.71% for AFG, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-12-18 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of American Financial Group Inc (AFG) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.63, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $2.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.19 and $9.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.97. EPS for the following year is $11.35, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $11.85 and $10.88.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.69B. The current estimate, American Financial Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.85BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.04BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.49B and the low estimate is $7.14B.