Balance Sheet Dive: Brookfield Corporation (BN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $46.3 in the prior trading day, Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) closed at $46.6, up 0.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.78 million shares were traded. BN stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.495.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $78.

On July 29, 2025, National Bank Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $82.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BN now has a Market Capitalization of 104721948672 and an Enterprise Value of 462704738304. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 131.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.014 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.139.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BN is 1.59, which has changed by 0.13721955 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BN has reached a high of $49.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.66%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4049810 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.03B. Insiders hold about 18.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.45% stake in the company. Shares short for BN as of 1767139200 were 22079860 with a Short Ratio of 5.53, compared to 1764288000 on 28017777.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.233, compared to 0.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0050323973. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 102.80% for BN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-10-10 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.