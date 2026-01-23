Ratios Revealed: Decoding Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) was $113.85 for the day, down -5.59% from the previous closing price of $120.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.37 million shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KTOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.68 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 22, 2026, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

On December 19, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $90.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Mendoza Marie sold 1,676 shares for $120.18 per share. The transaction valued at 201,422 led to the insider holds 63,393 shares of the business.

Jarvis Scot B sold 5,000 shares of KTOS for $600,900 on Jan 15 ’26. The Director now owns 105,417 shares after completing the transaction at $120.18 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, Carrai Phillip D, who serves as the President, STC Division of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $123.30 each. As a result, the insider received 801,418 and left with 219,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTOS now has a Market Capitalization of 19222513664 and an Enterprise Value of 18790914048. As of this moment, Kratos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 927.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 147.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.626 whereas that against EBITDA is 273.521.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KTOS is 1.05, which has changed by 2.533255 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $134.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.99%.

Shares Statistics:

KTOS traded an average of 3.05M shares per day over the past three months and 5268570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.26M. Insiders hold about 1.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.89% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of 1767139200 were 8671721 with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1764288000 on 9234314. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8671721 and a Short% of Float of 5.25.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) is currently in progress, with 12.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.0 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $343M to a low estimate of $320M. The current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $283.1MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $346.84M. There is a high estimate of $378M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.5B.