Metric Analysis: Shell Plc ADR (SHEL)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Shell Plc ADR (NYSE: SHEL) closed at $72.42 down -1.88% from its previous closing price of $73.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.0 million shares were traded. SHEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shell Plc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $76.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 17, 2025, with a $76 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHEL now has a Market Capitalization of 205137870848 and an Enterprise Value of 463786934272. As of this moment, Shell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 28.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.724 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.513.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHEL is 0.16, which has changed by 0.10750878 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHEL has reached a high of $77.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.85%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHEL has traded an average of 4.49M shares per day and 5397072 over the past ten days. A total of 2.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.83B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.76% stake in the company. Shares short for SHEL as of 1767139200 were 11986673 with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 1764288000 on 9547582. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11986673 and a Short% of Float of 0.75.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SHEL is 2.86, from 1.432 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019401167. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.6. The current Payout Ratio is 54.39% for SHEL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-06-30 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) is currently being evaluated by a team of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.61 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.36. EPS for the following year is $6.45, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $10.9 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $65.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $70.89B to a low estimate of $62.37B. The current estimate, Shell Plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $66.28BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.91B. There is a high estimate of $76.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.91B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $306.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $269.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $284.31BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $305.59B and the low estimate is $235.48B.