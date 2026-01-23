Analyzing Ratios: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) closed at $295.92 in the last session, down -0.18% from day before closing price of $296.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. HLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $301.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $295.1201.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66.

On November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $332.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $282.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Silcock Christopher W sold 11,905 shares for $269.40 per share. The transaction valued at 3,207,207 led to the insider holds 79,451 shares of the business.

Silcock Christopher W bought 11,905 shares of HLT for $3,207,221 on Aug 21 ’25. On Feb 07 ’25, another insider, Silcock Christopher W, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,914 shares for $269.54 each. As a result, the insider received 785,440 and left with 70,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLT now has a Market Capitalization of 69598543872 and an Enterprise Value of 80117211136. As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.451 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.261.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLT is 1.13, which has changed by 0.19670606 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLT has reached a high of $306.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $196.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.19%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLT traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1770190 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 233.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.49M. Insiders hold about 2.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.99% stake in the company. Shares short for HLT as of 1767139200 were 6817360 with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 1764288000 on 6564219. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6817360 and a Short% of Float of 3.37.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HLT is 0.60, which was 0.6 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.002023882. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.8. The current Payout Ratio is 9.77% for HLT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-01-04 when the company split stock in a 1000:2052 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) reflects the combined expertise of 22.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $1.93 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.54 and $7.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.07. EPS for the following year is $9.13, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $9.73 and $8.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter's revenue is expected to be $2.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.06B to a low estimate of $2.91B. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc's year-ago sales were $2.78B. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.9B. There is a high estimate of $2.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.82B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLT's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.17B. Based on 16 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $12.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.1B and the low estimate is $12.53B.