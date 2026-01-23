Closing Bell Recap: Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Ends at $35.99, Reflecting a -4.28% Downturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) closed the day trading at $35.99 down -4.28% from the previous closing price of $37.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. PARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PARR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

On August 07, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $33.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 ’25 when Monteleone William sold 99,284 shares for $43.15 per share. The transaction valued at 4,284,021 led to the insider holds 423,022 shares of the business.

William Monteleone bought 99,284 shares of PARR for $2,806,596 on Nov 21 ’25. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Creamer Richard, who serves as the EVP – Refining and Logistics of the company, sold 15,848 shares for $41.22 each. As a result, the insider received 653,255 and left with 54,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PARR now has a Market Capitalization of 1828820736 and an Enterprise Value of 3067161600. As of this moment, Par’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.943.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PARR is 1.23, which has changed by 1.1485715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PARR has reached a high of $48.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.81%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PARR traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PARR traded about 1331910 shares per day. A total of 50.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.58M. Insiders hold about 3.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.98% stake in the company. Shares short for PARR as of 1767139200 were 5548682 with a Short Ratio of 4.47, compared to 1764288000 on 4770448. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5548682 and a Short% of Float of 14.130001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.28 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.92. EPS for the following year is $3.81, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $5.0 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.69B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $1.43B. The current estimate, Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.83BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B. There is a high estimate of $1.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.97BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.85B and the low estimate is $5.38B.