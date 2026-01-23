Closing Bell Recap: Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Ends at $35.99, Reflecting a -4.28% Downturn

Abby Carey

Business

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) closed the day trading at $35.99 down -4.28% from the previous closing price of $37.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. PARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PARR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

On August 07, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $33.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 ’25 when Monteleone William sold 99,284 shares for $43.15 per share. The transaction valued at 4,284,021 led to the insider holds 423,022 shares of the business.

William Monteleone bought 99,284 shares of PARR for $2,806,596 on Nov 21 ’25. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Creamer Richard, who serves as the EVP – Refining and Logistics of the company, sold 15,848 shares for $41.22 each. As a result, the insider received 653,255 and left with 54,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PARR now has a Market Capitalization of 1828820736 and an Enterprise Value of 3067161600. As of this moment, Par’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.943.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PARR is 1.23, which has changed by 1.1485715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PARR has reached a high of $48.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.81%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PARR traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PARR traded about 1331910 shares per day. A total of 50.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.58M. Insiders hold about 3.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.98% stake in the company. Shares short for PARR as of 1767139200 were 5548682 with a Short Ratio of 4.47, compared to 1764288000 on 4770448. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5548682 and a Short% of Float of 14.130001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.28 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.92. EPS for the following year is $3.81, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $5.0 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.69B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $1.43B. The current estimate, Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.83BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B. There is a high estimate of $1.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.97BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.85B and the low estimate is $5.38B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.