Market Insights: WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC)’s Notable Drop of -0.60%, Closing at $21.49

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, WillScot Holdings Corp’s stock clocked out at $21.49, down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $21.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.36 million shares were traded. WSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.915 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WSC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 264.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.60.

On November 21, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Lopez Hezron T. sold 22,000 shares for $24.63 per share. The transaction valued at 541,860 led to the insider holds 54,038 shares of the business.

HEZRON LOPEZ bought 22,000 shares of WSC for $541,875 on Aug 19 ’25. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Soultz Bradley Lee, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $25.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,050 and bolstered with 126,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSC now has a Market Capitalization of 3912793600 and an Enterprise Value of 7808911872. As of this moment, WillScot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.369 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.774.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WSC is 1.11, which has changed by -0.44364387 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WSC has reached a high of $39.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.18%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WSC traded 3.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1635560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.43M. Insiders hold about 3.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.76% stake in the company. Shares short for WSC as of 1767139200 were 21059716 with a Short Ratio of 6.80, compared to 1764288000 on 21168210. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21059716 and a Short% of Float of 13.569999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $545.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $548.61M to a low estimate of $543.66M. The current estimate, WillScot Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $602.51MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $530.65M. There is a high estimate of $545.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $514.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $2.18B.