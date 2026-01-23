Post-Trade Analysis: MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) Climbs 3.16%, Closing at $42.39

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $41.09 in the prior trading day, MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: MBX) closed at $42.39, up 3.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. MBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MBX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.95 and its Current Ratio is at 32.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 04, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On October 15, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Truist initiated its Buy rating on October 15, 2025, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when CORNELIUS JAMES M bought 30,864 shares for $35.74 per share.

Hawryluk P. Kent bought 20,000 shares of MBX for $272,790 on Oct 20 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 468,277 shares after completing the transaction at $13.64 per share. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, Hoerter Steven L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $13.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 264,984 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBX now has a Market Capitalization of 1903408640 and an Enterprise Value of 1512358528.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBX is 0.74, which has changed by 2.8223255 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBX has reached a high of $44.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 819.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 835110 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.48M. Insiders hold about 41.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MBX as of 1767139200 were 3843943 with a Short Ratio of 4.69, compared to 1764288000 on 4101744. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3843943 and a Short% of Float of 13.68.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.21 and -$2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$3.06, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$2.17 and -$4.58.