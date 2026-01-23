Post-Trade Analysis: MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) Climbs 3.16%, Closing at $42.39

After finishing at $41.09 in the prior trading day, MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: MBX) closed at $42.39, up 3.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. MBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.1.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MBX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.95 and its Current Ratio is at 32.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 04, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On October 15, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Truist initiated its Buy rating on October 15, 2025, with a $50 target price.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when CORNELIUS JAMES M bought 30,864 shares for $35.74 per share.

Hawryluk P. Kent bought 20,000 shares of MBX for $272,790 on Oct 20 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 468,277 shares after completing the transaction at $13.64 per share. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, Hoerter Steven L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $13.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 264,984 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBX now has a Market Capitalization of 1903408640 and an Enterprise Value of 1512358528.

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBX is 0.74, which has changed by 2.8223255 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBX has reached a high of $44.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.76%.

The stock has traded on average 819.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 835110 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.48M. Insiders hold about 41.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MBX as of 1767139200 were 3843943 with a Short Ratio of 4.69, compared to 1764288000 on 4101744. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3843943 and a Short% of Float of 13.68.

As of right now, 7.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.21 and -$2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$3.06, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$2.17 and -$4.58.

