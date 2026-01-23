Daily Market Movement: Celestica, Inc (CLS) Sees a -6.08% Decrease, Closing at $290.93

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) was $290.93 for the day, down -6.08% from the previous closing price of $309.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.77 million shares were traded. CLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $302.3589 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $273.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 104.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

On October 16, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $340.

TD Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $238.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Wong Leila sold 3,160 shares for $323.38 per share. The transaction valued at 1,021,881 led to the insider holds 13,892 shares of the business.

Etienvre Yann L sold 9,187 shares of CLS for $2,970,892 on Dec 01 ’25. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $323.38 per share. On Dec 01 ’25, another insider, Wong Leila, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,160 shares for $344.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLS now has a Market Capitalization of 33467604992 and an Enterprise Value of 33947303936. As of this moment, Celestica,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.009 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLS is 1.87, which has changed by 1.5454845 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLS has reached a high of $363.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.03%.

Shares Statistics:

CLS traded an average of 2.82M shares per day over the past three months and 2204130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.17M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.17% stake in the company. Shares short for CLS as of 1767139200 were 3885173 with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 1764288000 on 3094838. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3885173 and a Short% of Float of 3.4000000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.02 and $5.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.93. EPS for the following year is $8.49, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $9.6 and $8.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.62B to a low estimate of $3.35B. The current estimate, Celestica, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.55BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.64B. There is a high estimate of $3.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.49B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.26B and the low estimate is $15.96B.