In the Green: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Closes at $250.38, Up/Down 0.12% from Previous Day

In the latest session, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) closed at $250.38 up 0.12% from its previous closing price of $250.08. In other words, the price has increased by $0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.65 million shares were traded. AJG stock price reached its highest trading level at $252.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $247.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

On January 13, 2026, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $275.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 07, 2026, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $272.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when HOWELL DOUGLAS K sold 5,000 shares for $258.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,290,242 led to the insider holds 95,777 shares of the business.

Mead Christopher E sold 4,000 shares of AJG for $1,032,440 on Dec 23 ’25. The VICE PRESIDENT now owns 17,327 shares after completing the transaction at $258.11 per share. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, Bay Walter D., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 15,850 shares for $255.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,041,750 and left with 79,549 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AJG now has a Market Capitalization of 64298835968 and an Enterprise Value of 76632686592. As of this moment, Arthur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.345 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AJG is 0.66, which has changed by -0.13619566 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AJG has reached a high of $351.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $236.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AJG has traded an average of 1.80M shares per day and 2112700 over the past ten days. A total of 256.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.35M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.27% stake in the company. Shares short for AJG as of 1767139200 were 4926285 with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 1764288000 on 4263068. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4926285 and a Short% of Float of 2.16.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AJG is 2.60, from 2.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010196737. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 36.92% for AJG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-01-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.53, with high estimates of $4.71 and low estimates of $4.38. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.02 and $10.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.7. EPS for the following year is $13.28, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $13.84 and $12.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.68B to a low estimate of $3.49B. The current estimate, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co’s year-ago sales were $2.68BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.72B. There is a high estimate of $4.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.6B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AJG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.4BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.32B and the low estimate is $16.44B.