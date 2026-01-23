Trading Day Review: Fabrinet (FN) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $470.39

The price of Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) closed at $470.39 in the last session, down -3.68% from day before closing price of $488.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. FN stock price reached its highest trading level at $509.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $465.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 2.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On December 15, 2025, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $550.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $345.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when Knight Darlene S. sold 500 shares for $482.11 per share. The transaction valued at 241,056 led to the insider holds 2,684 shares of the business.

KELLY THOMAS F sold 2,200 shares of FN for $1,021,112 on Dec 04 ’25. The Director now owns 18,789 shares after completing the transaction at $464.14 per share. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, Knight Darlene S., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $482.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FN now has a Market Capitalization of 16852760576 and an Enterprise Value of 15891172352. As of this moment, Fabrinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.423 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.938.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FN is 1.03, which has changed by 0.8875276 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FN has reached a high of $531.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.09%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FN traded on average about 628.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 693680 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.85M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FN as of 1767139200 were 1591029 with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 1764288000 on 1511107. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1591029 and a Short% of Float of 5.88.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 8.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Fabrinet (FN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.44, with high estimates of $3.66 and low estimates of $3.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.6 and $13.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.25. EPS for the following year is $15.31, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $16.65 and $12.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.07B. The current estimate, Fabrinet’s year-ago sales were $833.61MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B. There is a high estimate of $1.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.42BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.41B and the low estimate is $4.26B.

