Market Momentum: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Registers a 0.48% Increase, Closing at $23.06

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) closed the day trading at $23.06 up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $22.95. In other words, the price has increased by $0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.05 million shares were traded. RCUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RCUS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.65 and its Current Ratio is at 3.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

On January 08, 2026, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $20.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 26, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Jaen Juan C. sold 31,823 shares for $21.41 per share. The transaction valued at 681,342 led to the insider holds 922,240 shares of the business.

Juan Jaen bought 31,823 shares of RCUS for $692,787 on Jan 05 ’26. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Goeltz II Robert C., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,552 shares for $23.38 each. As a result, the insider received 153,186 and left with 67,924 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCUS now has a Market Capitalization of 2853179904 and an Enterprise Value of 1790869760. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.462 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.906.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RCUS is 0.85, which has changed by 0.7439209 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has reached a high of $26.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.68%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RCUS traded about 1.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RCUS traded about 1595070 shares per day. A total of 107.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.43M. Insiders hold about 34.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.87% stake in the company. Shares short for RCUS as of 1767139200 were 9594327 with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 1764288000 on 9085675. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9594327 and a Short% of Float of 11.04.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) involves the perspectives of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.01, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.48 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is -$3.85, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$3.48 and -$4.13.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $24.94M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40M to a low estimate of $16M. The current estimate, Arcus Biosciences Inc’s year-ago sales were $36MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.4M. There is a high estimate of $55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225M and the low estimate is $7M.