Stock Performance Spotlight: Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ) Ends the Day at $0.19, Up by 1.60

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Classover Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.19, up 1.60% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. KIDZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2068 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1896.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KIDZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.34.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIDZ now has a Market Capitalization of 5840854 and an Enterprise Value of 14729500. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.981 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.425.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KIDZ is -0.39, which has changed by -0.9522959 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KIDZ has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -88.70%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KIDZ traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1382410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.29M. Insiders hold about 46.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.09% stake in the company. Shares short for KIDZ as of 1767139200 were 234317 with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 1764288000 on 550371. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 234317 and a Short% of Float of 1.23000005.