Closing Figures: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)’s Negative Finish at 12.89, Down -0.69

After finishing at $12.98 in the prior trading day, Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) closed at $12.89, down -0.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. CIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.14 and its Current Ratio is at 0.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

On May 14, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On December 06, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 ’25 when CREAGH GERARD bought 12,500 shares for $13.31 per share. The transaction valued at 166,375 led to the insider holds 138,127 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIM now has a Market Capitalization of 1071821696 and an Enterprise Value of 12802468864. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 66.828.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CIM is 1.89, which has changed by -0.09357542 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CIM has reached a high of $15.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.87%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 799.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 792890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.89M. Insiders hold about 2.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.67% stake in the company. Shares short for CIM as of 1767139200 were 1992079 with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 1764288000 on 2407608. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1992079 and a Short% of Float of 2.42.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CIM’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.48, compared to 1.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11402158. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.7. The current Payout Ratio is 129.15% for CIM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-05-22 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) is currently in the spotlight, with 4.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $80.76M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.13M to a low estimate of $64.4M. The current estimate, Chimera Investment Corp’s year-ago sales were $65.82MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.73M. There is a high estimate of $96.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $339.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $301.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.68MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $418.6M and the low estimate is $259.6M.