Talos Energy Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 11.25, Down -1.49

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) was $11.25 for the day, down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $11.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.8 million shares were traded. TALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TALO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On June 16, 2025, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

On December 05, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on December 05, 2024, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Glover Paula R sold 6,159 shares for $9.69 per share. The transaction valued at 59,681 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Glover Paula R bought 6,159 shares of TALO for $59,710 on Sep 03 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALO now has a Market Capitalization of 1964902656 and an Enterprise Value of 2939040768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.363.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TALO is 0.57, which has changed by 0.12070656 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TALO has reached a high of $12.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.82%.

Shares Statistics:

TALO traded an average of 1.95M shares per day over the past three months and 1770340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.00M. Insiders hold about 27.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TALO as of 1767139200 were 10522240 with a Short Ratio of 5.40, compared to 1764288000 on 10089537. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10522240 and a Short% of Float of 10.0600004.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 10.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Talos Energy Inc (TALO) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$2.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.55M to a low estimate of $401M. The current estimate, Talos Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $485.19MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $418.95M. There is a high estimate of $464.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $391M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.83B and the low estimate is $1.58B.