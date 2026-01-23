Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) closed at $46.37 up 1.38% from its previous closing price of $45.74. In other words, the price has increased by $1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.7 million shares were traded. EQH stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equitable Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 25.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 25.90.

On September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $61.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on September 16, 2025, with a $61 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Pearson Mark sold 39,700 shares for $46.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,834,298 led to the insider holds 652,945 shares of the business.

Lane Nick sold 30,000 shares of EQH for $1,429,487 on Jan 15 ’26. The insider now owns 99,958 shares after completing the transaction at $47.65 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, HURD JEFFREY J, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,790 shares for $47.65 each. As a result, the insider received 323,559 and left with 55,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQH now has a Market Capitalization of 13889506304 and an Enterprise Value of 7318490624. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.599 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQH is 1.12, which has changed by -0.14103287 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has reached a high of $56.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.95%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EQH has traded an average of 2.69M shares per day and 2922130 over the past ten days. A total of 289.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 284.59M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.29% stake in the company. Shares short for EQH as of 1767139200 were 6387550 with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1764288000 on 8589781. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6387550 and a Short% of Float of 2.5999999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EQH is 1.05, from 1.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022737209. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) is a result of the insights provided by 13.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.75 and $5.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.64. EPS for the following year is $7.85, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $8.01 and $7.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.26B to a low estimate of $3.75B. The current estimate, Equitable Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.62BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.17B. There is a high estimate of $4.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.84B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.92B and the low estimate is $15.76B.