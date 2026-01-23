Deeper Dive: Understanding Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (NYSE: AMBP) closed at $4.33 in the last session, up 0.93% from day before closing price of $4.29. In other words, the price has increased by $0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. AMBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.295.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMBP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09.

On January 16, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $3.35.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBP now has a Market Capitalization of 2588039168 and an Enterprise Value of 6372041216. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.192 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.553.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMBP is 0.56, which has changed by 0.5376344 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMBP has reached a high of $4.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.45%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMBP traded on average about 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1115560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 597.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.89M. Insiders hold about 76.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.51% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBP as of 1767139200 were 3007048 with a Short Ratio of 2.45, compared to 1764288000 on 3996311. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3007048 and a Short% of Float of 2.1.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 8.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.21B. The current estimate, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A’s year-ago sales were $1.2BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.88B and the low estimate is $5.42B.