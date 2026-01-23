Financial Health Check: Examining Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) closed the day trading at $138.14 down -1.12% from the previous closing price of $139.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.29 million shares were traded. LYV stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LYV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.30.

On November 25, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $164.

Rothschild & Co Redburn Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 28 ’25 when Liberty Media Corp. bought 10,488,960 shares for $140.22 per share.

Hopmans John sold 34,808 shares of LYV for $5,130,003 on May 16 ’25. The EVP, M&A and Strategic Finance now owns 189,456 shares after completing the transaction at $147.38 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Hopmans John, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 34,808 shares for $144.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYV now has a Market Capitalization of 32077385728 and an Enterprise Value of 36175724544. As of this moment, Live’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 100.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 61.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.472 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.589.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LYV is 1.18, which has changed by -0.007318437 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has reached a high of $175.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.89%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LYV traded about 2.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LYV traded about 2926090 shares per day. A total of 232.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.44M. Insiders hold about 32.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.59% stake in the company. Shares short for LYV as of 1767139200 were 18939781 with a Short Ratio of 6.38, compared to 1764288000 on 16753173. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18939781 and a Short% of Float of 12.01.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) is currently attracting attention from 13.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $6.13B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.4B to a low estimate of $5.98B. The current estimate, Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.68BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.75B. There is a high estimate of $4.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.16BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.12B and the low estimate is $26.09B.