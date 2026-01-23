Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Douglas Emmett Inc’s stock clocked out at $10.79, down -0.74% from its previous closing price of $10.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. DEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.785.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DEI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 0.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.46.

On November 06, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $14.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on October 01, 2025, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Aronson Michele L bought 34,626 shares for $11.68 per share. The transaction valued at 404,432 led to the insider holds 42,126 shares of the business.

Aronson Michele L bought 7,500 shares of DEI for $88,125 on Nov 14 ’25. The EVP, GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY now owns 7,500 shares after completing the transaction at $11.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEI now has a Market Capitalization of 2189960704 and an Enterprise Value of 8520701440. As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.518 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.558.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DEI is 1.16, which has changed by -0.36948955 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DEI has reached a high of $18.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.71%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DEI traded 2.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3115710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.26M. Insiders hold about 3.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.22% stake in the company. Shares short for DEI as of 1767139200 were 25189636 with a Short Ratio of 11.43, compared to 1764288000 on 23830677. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25189636 and a Short% of Float of 22.96.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.76, DEI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0699172. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.04.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) is underway, with the input of 6.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $252.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $255M to a low estimate of $249.9M. The current estimate, Douglas Emmett Inc’s year-ago sales were $244.98MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.72M. There is a high estimate of $253.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253.72M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $986.48MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $1.01B.