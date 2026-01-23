Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $27.65 in the prior trading day, Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: GDEN) closed at $27.33, down -1.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. GDEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.0299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.315.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GDEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

On December 16, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 ’25 when Sartini Blake L II sold 23,979 shares for $25.87 per share. The transaction valued at 620,337 led to the insider holds 141,528 shares of the business.

Sartini Blake L II bought 23,979 shares of GDEN for $620,440 on Mar 13 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDEN now has a Market Capitalization of 715334976 and an Enterprise Value of 1165991040. As of this moment, Golden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 146.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.812 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.958.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDEN is 1.47, which has changed by -0.16288221 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDEN has reached a high of $35.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.53%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 383.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 235890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.20M. Insiders hold about 27.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.21% stake in the company. Shares short for GDEN as of 1767139200 were 671036 with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 1764288000 on 855088. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 671036 and a Short% of Float of 4.21.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GDEN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.0, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036166366. The current Payout Ratio is 58.54% for GDEN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-09-10 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $165.88M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.26M to a low estimate of $161.4M. The current estimate, Golden Entertainment Inc’s year-ago sales were $164.2MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $163.55M. There is a high estimate of $165.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $648.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $640.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $645.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $666.82MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $658.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $665.4M and the low estimate is $648.2M.