Analytical Lens: Exploring Abacus Global Management Inc (ABX)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Abacus Global Management Inc (NYSE: ABX) was $8.32 for the day, down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $8.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. ABX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on April 29, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On October 24, 2024, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.50.

On August 07, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on August 07, 2024, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when McNealy Sean bought 86,207 shares for $5.77 per share. The transaction valued at 497,759 led to the insider holds 12,455,707 shares of the business.

Kirby Kevin Scott bought 86,207 shares of ABX for $497,759 on Jun 04 ’25. The Co-Founder and President now owns 12,447,415 shares after completing the transaction at $5.77 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, McCauley William Hugh JR, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 33,000 shares for $5.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 192,156 and bolstered with 87,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABX now has a Market Capitalization of 813303744 and an Enterprise Value of 1146362624. As of this moment, Abacus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 106.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.832 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.903.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABX is -0.10, which has changed by 0.050441384 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABX has reached a high of $9.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.56%.

Shares Statistics:

ABX traded an average of 707.28K shares per day over the past three months and 437330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.73M. Insiders hold about 61.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.54% stake in the company. Shares short for ABX as of 1767139200 were 5637046 with a Short Ratio of 7.97, compared to 1764288000 on 7557326. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5637046 and a Short% of Float of 42.790002.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Abacus Global Management Inc (ABX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.5M to a low estimate of $51M. The current estimate, Abacus Global Management Inc’s year-ago sales were $33.21MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.59M. There is a high estimate of $60.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $220.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $214.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.92MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264.5M and the low estimate is $242M.