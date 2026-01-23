Stock Surge: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Closes at $87.54, Marking a 1.14 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) closed at $87.54 up 1.14% from its previous closing price of $86.55. In other words, the price has increased by $1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.16 million shares were traded. ZBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 2.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on January 05, 2026, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $210.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Yi Sang sold 1,200 shares for $103.58 per share. The transaction valued at 124,302 led to the insider holds 18,584 shares of the business.

Yi Sang bought 1,200 shares of ZBH for $124,302 on Sep 11 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Winkler Lori, who serves as the SVP and CHRO of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $104.15 each. As a result, the insider received 156,225 and left with 6,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZBH now has a Market Capitalization of 17348812800 and an Enterprise Value of 24289212416. As of this moment, Zimmer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.032 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.199.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZBH is 0.63, which has changed by -0.21893328 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZBH has reached a high of $114.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.92%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZBH has traded an average of 2.22M shares per day and 2644850 over the past ten days. A total of 205.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.40M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.03% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBH as of 1767139200 were 10334707 with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 1764288000 on 8496861. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10334707 and a Short% of Float of 5.9799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZBH is 0.96, from 0.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0110918535. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 21.66% for ZBH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-03-01 when the company split stock in a 103:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) is a result of the insights provided by 25.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.23 and $8.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.17. EPS for the following year is $8.48, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $8.66 and $8.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.24B to a low estimate of $2.2B. The current estimate, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.02BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.99B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.68BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.75B and the low estimate is $8.34B.