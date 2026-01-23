Market Momentum Report: Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO)’s Negative Close at 6.91

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MOMO) closed at $6.91 in the last session, down -0.86% from day before closing price of $6.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. MOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.015 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MOMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On June 03, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when LI WANG bought 80,000 shares for $6.60 per share.

LI WANG bought 171,380 shares of MOMO for $1,134,416 on Dec 19 ’25. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, LI WANG, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 130,000 shares for $6.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOMO now has a Market Capitalization of 1110226048 and an Enterprise Value of -6407403520. As of this moment, Hello’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.614 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.727.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MOMO is 0.32, which has changed by -0.049113214 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MOMO has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MOMO traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1138480 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.80M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.37% stake in the company. Shares short for MOMO as of 1767139200 were 2656625 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1764288000 on 2780291. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2656625 and a Short% of Float of 2.4699999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) in the stock market. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.03 and $5.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.54. EPS for the following year is $6.6, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $7.99 and $5.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.58B to a low estimate of $2.55B. The current estimate, Hello Group Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $2.64B

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.56BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.86B and the low estimate is $10.04B.