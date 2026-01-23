Closing Figures Unveiled: Welltower Inc (WELL) Drop -2.17, Closes at $181.96

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) closed the day trading at $181.96 down -2.17% from the previous closing price of $186.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.55 million shares were traded. WELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $186.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WELL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 463.49 and its Current Ratio is at 463.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

On November 05, 2025, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $208.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $195.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on October 01, 2025, with a $195 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Gundlach Andrew bought 20,000 shares for $151.46 per share. The transaction valued at 3,029,200 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

DeSalvo Karen B bought 4,000 shares of WELL for $605,410 on Apr 30 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WELL now has a Market Capitalization of 124884262912 and an Enterprise Value of 136800092160. As of this moment, Welltower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 137.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.807 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.46.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WELL is 0.84, which has changed by 0.36014628 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WELL has reached a high of $209.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.83%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WELL traded about 3.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WELL traded about 2970310 shares per day. A total of 686.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 686.02M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.51% stake in the company. Shares short for WELL as of 1767139200 were 13094288 with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 1764288000 on 14647589. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13094288 and a Short% of Float of 2.18.

Dividends & Splits

WELL’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.82, up from 2.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01516129. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66. The current Payout Ratio is 310.57% for WELL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1985-09-04 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Welltower Inc (WELL) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.91 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.93B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14B to a low estimate of $2.69B. The current estimate, Welltower Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.25BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.09B. There is a high estimate of $3.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.07B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.99BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.74B and the low estimate is $11.09B.