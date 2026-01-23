Market Watch Highlights: Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 12.97

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Neogenomics Inc’s stock clocked out at $12.97, up 2.21% from its previous closing price of $12.69. In other words, the price has increased by $2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.45 million shares were traded. NEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.5821.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NEO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.62 and its Current Ratio is at 3.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Stone Warren sold 22,128 shares for $12.50 per share. The transaction valued at 276,682 led to the insider holds 121,631 shares of the business.

WARREN STONE bought 22,128 shares of NEO for $283,017 on Jan 20 ’26. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, Olivo Alicia C, who serves as the EVP, GC & Business Development of the company, sold 20,916 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 250,992 and left with 31,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEO now has a Market Capitalization of 1678159744 and an Enterprise Value of 1924350720. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.714 whereas that against EBITDA is -558.917.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEO is 1.57, which has changed by -0.14602959 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has reached a high of $15.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.67%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NEO traded 2.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2335590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.04M. Insiders hold about 4.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.51% stake in the company. Shares short for NEO as of 1767139200 were 7868602 with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 1764288000 on 9054876. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7868602 and a Short% of Float of 8.38.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Neogenomics Inc (NEO) is underway, with the input of 11.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $188.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.8M to a low estimate of $186.7M. The current estimate, Neogenomics Inc’s year-ago sales were $172MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $187.22M. There is a high estimate of $194.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $726M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $723.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $725.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.57MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $795.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $807.13M and the low estimate is $784.8M.