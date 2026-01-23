Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA)’s Day in Review: Closing at 9.08, Up by 0.55

Ulysses Smith

Business

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $9.03 in the prior trading day, Zevra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVRA) closed at $9.08, up 0.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. ZVRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZVRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.57 and its Current Ratio is at 8.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 07, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on October 07, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 ’25 when McFarlane Neil F. sold 19,500 shares for $10.82 per share. The transaction valued at 210,908 led to the insider holds 222,016 shares of the business.

NEIL F MCFARLANE bought 19,500 shares of ZVRA for $210,990 on Oct 10 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, FAVORITO TAMARA A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,175 shares for $7.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,718 and bolstered with 3,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZVRA now has a Market Capitalization of 511181632 and an Enterprise Value of 374389632. As of this moment, Zevra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.437 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.848.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZVRA is 0.99, which has changed by 0.123134375 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZVRA has reached a high of $13.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1091570 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.75M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.88% stake in the company. Shares short for ZVRA as of 1767139200 were 5910789 with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 1764288000 on 6934119. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5910789 and a Short% of Float of 10.560001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) reflects the collective analysis of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $28.05M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.9M to a low estimate of $26.6M. The current estimate, Zevra Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $12.04MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.66M. There is a high estimate of $35.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZVRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.61MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168.4M and the low estimate is $131.4M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.