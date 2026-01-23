Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA)’s Day in Review: Closing at 9.08, Up by 0.55

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $9.03 in the prior trading day, Zevra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVRA) closed at $9.08, up 0.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. ZVRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZVRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.57 and its Current Ratio is at 8.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 07, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on October 07, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 ’25 when McFarlane Neil F. sold 19,500 shares for $10.82 per share. The transaction valued at 210,908 led to the insider holds 222,016 shares of the business.

NEIL F MCFARLANE bought 19,500 shares of ZVRA for $210,990 on Oct 10 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, FAVORITO TAMARA A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,175 shares for $7.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,718 and bolstered with 3,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZVRA now has a Market Capitalization of 511181632 and an Enterprise Value of 374389632. As of this moment, Zevra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.437 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.848.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZVRA is 0.99, which has changed by 0.123134375 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZVRA has reached a high of $13.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1091570 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.75M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.88% stake in the company. Shares short for ZVRA as of 1767139200 were 5910789 with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 1764288000 on 6934119. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5910789 and a Short% of Float of 10.560001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) reflects the collective analysis of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $28.05M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.9M to a low estimate of $26.6M. The current estimate, Zevra Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $12.04MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.66M. There is a high estimate of $35.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZVRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.61MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168.4M and the low estimate is $131.4M.